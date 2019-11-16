Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,716.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 19,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 127,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 206,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.