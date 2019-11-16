Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Thomas W. Loewald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 78,533 shares of company stock valued at $212,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,029,052 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 196,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 281,293 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 371,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Further Reading: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.