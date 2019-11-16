Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) versus Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Financial Comparison

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit 4.87% 5.76% 3.36% Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harvest Capital Credit and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Harvest Capital Credit.

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Oportun Financial does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $16.18 million 3.34 $5.07 million $0.93 9.78 Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harvest Capital Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Oportun Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

