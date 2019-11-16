Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 227908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.42.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cultivation, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The company cultivates and distributes cannabis; and processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis-based food supplement products in Europe.

