HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Shares Up 2.6%

HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY) shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

About HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

