Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €22.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €16.39 ($19.06) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a fifty-two week high of €23.10 ($26.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

