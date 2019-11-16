Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Get Haynes International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ HAYN traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 311,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,826. Haynes International has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $453.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.