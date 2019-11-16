Head-To-Head Review: Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Datable Technology and Sun Hung Kai Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -138.10% N/A -244.57% Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sun Hung Kai Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and Sun Hung Kai Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.10 million 0.97 -$1.68 million N/A N/A Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.88 billion 3.68 $5.75 billion $1.43 9.66

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Datable Technology has a beta of -7.28, meaning that its share price is 828% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Datable Technology does not pay a dividend. Sun Hung Kai Properties pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sun Hung Kai Properties beats Datable Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose. The company also operates a portfolio of hotels. In addition, it provides property management services, from security, daily cleaning, facility management and landscaping to various value-added services; construction-related services, including electrical and fire prevention systems, construction plant and machinery, and landscaping; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising contractors all risks, employees compensation, third party liability, property all risks, commercial, medical, householders comprehensive, fire, employees compensation, travel, personal accident, and motor vehicles. Further, the company offers voice, multimedia, and broadband services; and data infrastructure and data-centric services, broadband connectivity, communal aerial broadcast distribution/satellite master antenna television, and surveillance systems. Additionally, it manages car parks and offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates expressway; provides public bus transportation services; operates department stores and shopping malls; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

