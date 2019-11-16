Head-To-Head Survey: Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) vs. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Agenus alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agenus and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Agenus presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 119.67%. Given Replimune Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Agenus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Replimune Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $36.78 million 13.89 -$159.69 million ($1.44) -2.58 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -9.17

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -107.15% N/A -67.84% Replimune Group N/A -26.30% -23.26%

Summary

Replimune Group beats Agenus on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neoantigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neoepitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.