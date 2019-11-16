Head-To-Head Survey: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) vs. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cloudflare and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 3 9 0 2.75 Veeva Systems 0 6 11 0 2.65

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.70%. Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $170.59, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Cloudflare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and Veeva Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veeva Systems $862.21 million 26.29 $229.83 million $1.24 123.52

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A Veeva Systems 29.72% 18.10% 13.96%

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Cloudflare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

