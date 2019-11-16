Head to Head Survey: Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) vs. Permianville Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:PVL)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $15.94 million 3.95 $14.35 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glori Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 26.20% 12.08% 12.07%

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Glori Energy does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Glori Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

