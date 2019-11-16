HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

