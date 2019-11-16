Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given $44.67 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $44.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Helios Technologies an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 36,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,378. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.81. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

