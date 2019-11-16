Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.77.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $161,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,784.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,704 shares of company stock valued at $417,902. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

