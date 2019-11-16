Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €83.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €83.00 ($96.51) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €90.79 ($105.56).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €94.78 ($110.21) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

