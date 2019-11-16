HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Separately, Bank of America cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HENKEL AG & CO/S stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

