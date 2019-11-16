Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) CEO Robert E. Rasmus Purchases 50,000 Shares

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,044 shares in the company, valued at $220,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HCR opened at $0.93 on Friday. Hi-Crush Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $172.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Hi-Crush’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hi-Crush presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

