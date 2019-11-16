HiCoin (XHI) Trading Down 35.3% This Week

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. HiCoin has a market cap of $759,941.00 and $6.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

