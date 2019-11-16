Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Equal weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIK. Barclays raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,781.67 ($23.28).

Shares of LON:HIK traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,889 ($24.68). 293,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,212 ($28.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,017.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,867.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

