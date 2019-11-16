Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

