HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) CEO Maurice A. Weiner Buys 3,000 Shares

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) CEO Maurice A. Weiner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HMG/Courtland Properties stock remained flat at $$13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $16.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

