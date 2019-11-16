Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. FIX started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 209,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,584. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $174,282.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,277. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $112,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,766 shares of company stock worth $1,027,914. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

