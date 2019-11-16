Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

