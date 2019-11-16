Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Down 11.6% in October

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 508,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $375,429.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,004.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,827 shares of company stock worth $582,553 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,447,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 258,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,068,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 541,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

