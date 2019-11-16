Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 146,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,606. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.67. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 41.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.