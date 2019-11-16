Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian Homes, Matzel & Mumford, Brighton Homes, Parkwood Builders, Town & Country Homes, Oster Homes and CraftBuilt Homes. The Company has operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. As the developer of K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons communities, the Company is also one of the nation’s largest builders of active adult homes. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 108,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,156. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $482.04 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

