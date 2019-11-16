Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,865.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.13 million and $83,865.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.01452579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00143355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

