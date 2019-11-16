Hunter Oil (CVE:HOC) Trading Up 2%

Hunter Oil Corp (CVE:HOC)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 4,185 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

About Hunter Oil (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. focuses on acquiring interests in oil and gas properties for exploration, development, and production. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.