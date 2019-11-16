Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays raised Hurricane Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS HRCXF remained flat at $$0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.79.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

