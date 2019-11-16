HyperCash (HC) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $76.94 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00020291 BTC on exchanges including EXX, OKEx, Bit-Z and HitBTC. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.01450647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,430,887 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Binance, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin, Cryptopia and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

