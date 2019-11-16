Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 276,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

ICON stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 139,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,047. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

