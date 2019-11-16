Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.84.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

