Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDRA. ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 100,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,183. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

