IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $71.06 and last traded at $70.89, with a volume of 41140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

INFO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

