Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Holdings Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Imax were worth $35,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IMAX opened at $21.06 on Friday. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IMAX. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

