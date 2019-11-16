IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,061 ($13.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,079.23 ($14.10).

LON:IMI traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,113 ($14.54). The stock had a trading volume of 483,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,157 ($15.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 993.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

