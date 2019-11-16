Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMMR. BidaskClub cut shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Immersion in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immersion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 234,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $235.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.20. Immersion has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Immersion by 979.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

