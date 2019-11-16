Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 554,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

