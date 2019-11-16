Independent Research Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €41.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Metzler set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.66 ($42.62).

OSR opened at €40.12 ($46.65) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.92.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

