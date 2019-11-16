Indivior’s (INDV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LON INDV traded up GBX 2.02 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 41.34 ($0.54). 1,723,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.84. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.98 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $303.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

