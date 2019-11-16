INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

IDEXY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.