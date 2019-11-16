Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.60 ($23.95) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.38 ($23.70).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

