Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.63). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

IEA stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

