Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.19

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $869.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

