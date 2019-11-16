Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, CoinBene and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $322,254.00 and $93,698.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,247,644 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

