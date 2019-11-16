Ink Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $4,272.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, Exmo and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Exmo, CoinBene, Coinrail, LBank, Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Exrates, ZB.COM and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

