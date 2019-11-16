Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPHI. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. 508,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.30 and a beta of 1.59. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

