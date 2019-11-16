Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) CEO Acquires $10,530.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Jay Sugarman purchased 400 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,584.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Jay Sugarman purchased 200 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,816.00.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,691. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Safehold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Safehold by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 278,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

