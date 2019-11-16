Insider Selling: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$341,673.50 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$341,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$512,500.

Maria Perrella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$917,145.00.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$19.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.28 and a 12 month high of C$22.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$339.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.