Insider Selling: Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $868,320.00.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 848,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,186. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $203,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,677 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $136,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $94,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 265.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,765 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

